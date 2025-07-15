The US President Donald Trump has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should not target Moscow.

His comments on Tuesday came after The Financial Times, citing people briefed on discussions, reported that Trump had privately encouraged Ukraine to step up deep strikes on Russia.

The newspaper added that Trump asked Zelenskyy whether he could strike Moscow if the US provided long-range weapons.

On Monday, Trump announced more weapons for Kiev and a toughened stance against Russia for its military offensive in Ukraine.

Trump has given Kremlin 50 days to end the fighting or face massive new economic sanctions.

With NATO chief Mark Rutte, Trump also unveiled a deal under which European members of the alliance would buy billions of dollars of arms from the United States — including Patriot anti-missile batteries — and send them to Ukraine.

Trump has long railed against what he sees as the outsized role the United States has played in arming Ukraine, even though NATO says Europe is now responsible for the bulk of the weaponry going to Kiev.

European nations Germany, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands have already said they will or are looking to participate in the new US scheme.