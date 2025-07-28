Washington, DC, — The numbers say it plainly: the Democratic Party is in trouble.

It’s been six months since Donald Trump returned to the White House, sweeping all seven battleground states and dragging the House and Senate back under Republican control. And though President Trump's ratings are currently underwater, Democrats have yet to find their footing, let alone mount a compelling challenge.

A recent CNN poll released earlier this month found only 28 percent of Americans view the Democratic Party favourably — the lowest rating recorded by the outlet since it began polling the question in 1992.



A new Wall Street Journal poll on July 25 delivered a further blow: 63 percent of voters now hold an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party, the highest in Journal polling going back to 1990.

Asking voters how they would vote in the midterms if they were held today, the Journal found Democrats leading Republicans by 3 points — 46 to 43 percent.

Voters aren't exactly warming to the GOP either, but that's little comfort.

The Republican Party's net favourability, though negative, is less dire than the Democrats'.

Even Trump himself is viewed more favourably than the party trying to unseat him.

The problem runs deeper than bad press or scattered strategy. According to Democratic pollster John Anzalone, "The Democratic brand is so bad that they don't have the credibility to be a critic of Trump or the Republican Party."



That credibility gap is now a chasm: one made worse by confusion within the party’s ranks.



There is no unifying voice, no compelling narrative, and no consistent answer to what Democrats stand for.



Scott Tranter, Director of data science at Decision Desk HQ, puts it plainly: "It’s pretty clear that Schumer is not the guy, just based on his approval rating."

"Out of touch and weak"



Even Democrats' recent wins in local and state elections haven't translated into a national resurgence. Instead, voters are labelling them with bruising words like out of touch and weak.



That's how they showed up in a recent internal poll by Democratic super PAC Unite the Country: a brutal self-assessment from within the trenches.

The party has seen its support erode with white men, Hispanic men, and working-class voters across the board.

Experts say that Democrats need to show that they're hearing people's concerns and actively offering solutions to those concerns to make their lives better and more affordable, but that is not happening.

An AP-NORC poll found that only a third of Democrats feel optimistic about their party’s future, a sharp drop from 57 percent this time last year.