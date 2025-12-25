The International Student Summit ISTSUM’25 will be held in Istanbul on Saturday, December 27, under the theme “Focus”, the organisers announced.

The event will be hosted by the Bab-i Alem International Student Association at the Neslisah Sultan Cultural Center.

The summit will focus on the impact of digital transformation on individuals, society and working life, bringing together students, academics and representatives from the private sector.

Prominent figures will take part in the “inspiring speakers” sessions, including Bilisim Vadisi (Technology Development Zone) General Manager Erkam Tuzgen, Turkcell Director of Employee Experience Nurullah Er, SETCARD General Manager Oner Piyade, Head of the Artificial Intelligence Institute at Bogazici University Sefik Suayb Arslan, and Turkish Red Crescent Istanbul Provincial Chair Burcu Kosem.

The programme will feature talks, digital experience areas, surprise gifts and prize draws. Participants will also have the opportunity to network with students, academics and industry professionals.