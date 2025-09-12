Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has taken part in the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, hosted by Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska in Kiev, addressing the gathering via video message.

The summit, held under the theme “Education Shaping the World,” brought together leaders’ spouses, international experts and policymakers to explore how education can foster resilience, peace and social progress.

It also featured the presentation of a multinational study titled “Education as a Tool for Shaping Personal Resilience, National Social Capital, and a Culture of Peace,” conducted across 14 countries—including Türkiye—with input from students, teachers and parents.

Erdogan described education as the most powerful tool in confronting today’s crises.

“In a world tested by hunger, poverty, war, migration and the climate crisis, the only force that can help humanity stand up again is, without doubt, education,” she said in a statement on Friday, adding that only “value- and morality-based education models” and universal access could create a more just and equal world.