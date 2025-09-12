TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
Emine Erdogan emphasised education as a key tool for addressing global crises, highlighting Türkiye's humanitarian-focused initiatives.
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
She highlighted Türkiye’s commitment to humanitarian principles in education. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 12, 2025

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has taken part in the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, hosted by Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska in Kiev, addressing the gathering via video message.

The summit, held under the theme “Education Shaping the World,” brought together leaders’ spouses, international experts and policymakers to explore how education can foster resilience, peace and social progress. 

It also featured the presentation of a multinational study titled “Education as a Tool for Shaping Personal Resilience, National Social Capital, and a Culture of Peace,” conducted across 14 countries—including Türkiye—with input from students, teachers and parents.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye’s global classroom: Strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties through education

Erdogan described education as the most powerful tool in confronting today’s crises.

“In a world tested by hunger, poverty, war, migration and the climate crisis, the only force that can help humanity stand up again is, without doubt, education,” she said in a statement on Friday, adding that only “value- and morality-based education models” and universal access could create a more just and equal world.

RECOMMENDED

She also highlighted Türkiye’s commitment to humanitarian principles in education, pointing to the Türkiye Maarif Foundation, active in 55 countries, as a leading institution delivering inclusive and peace-oriented learning. 

“Our aim is to ensure that disadvantaged children can exercise their right to education and take their place in the future world on equal terms,” she noted.

She concluded by thanking those who organised the programme and voicing her wish for “a future where humanitarian crises come to an end and we meet in prosperous tomorrows.”

“I hope this meaningful gathering, which contributes to the common future of humanity, will be a means for new beginnings.”


SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies, TRTWorld
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone