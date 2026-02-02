The files contained references to numerous high-profile figures. Here are key details about the latest individuals mentioned, none of whom has been accused of wrongdoing:
Norway crown princess
Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, whose name appears at least 1,000 times in the millions of freshly released documents, has apologised for her "embarrassing" friendship with Epstein.
In one email, Mette-Marit asked Epstein if it was "inappropriate for a mother to suggest two naked women carrying a surfboard for my 15 yr old son's wallpaper".
On Saturday, Mette-Marit said she "showed poor judgment and I deeply regret having had any contact with Epstein".
According to the palace, Mette-Marit had ceased contact with Epstein in 2014.
Britain's Andrew
Britain's former prince Andrew was again caught up in the scandal, with the latest release including undated photos of him kneeling on all fours over a woman lying on the floor.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Saturday that Andrew should testify in the US Congress about his ties to Epstein, as repeatedly demanded.
Last October, King Charles III stripped his brother of his royal titles and honours after the late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre alleged she was trafficked to have sex with Andrew three times, including twice when she was 17.
Ex-prince's ex-wife
Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson had previously avoided the worst of the fallout from the Epstein files, but Friday's release shines a new light on her ties to the financier.
One email shows her thanking him for being "the brother I have always wished for".
In another, she wrote: "urgently need 20,000 pounds for rent today... Any brainwaves?"
Ferguson said in a 2011 interview that she was cutting ties with Epstein, and has also called a £15,000 ($20,000) loan that she took from him to help pay off her debts a "gigantic error of judgement".
Slovakia's security adviser
The Slovakian government's national security adviser resigned over his links to Epstein, Prime Minister Robert Fico announced Sunday.
Miroslav Lajcak exchanged text messages about women with Epstein in 2018 during his second spell as foreign minister, the BBC reported.
When announcing Lajcak's resignation on Facebook, Fico said the former minister had "categorically denied and rejected" the allegations made against him.
LA Olympic chief
Los Angeles Olympics chief Casey Wasserman apologised on Saturday after decades-old flirtatious emails between him and Epstein's jailed former girlfriend appeared in the files.
Wasserman, the chairman of the organising committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, said his 2003 email exchanges with Ghislaine Maxwell -- who is serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking underage girls for Epstein -- took place before her crimes were known.
He said he had "never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein", adding that he was "terribly sorry for having any association with either of them".
British ex-envoy to US
Peter Mandelson, who was fired as the British ambassador to Washington last year over his ties to Epstein, quit the Labour Party on Sunday following the latest wave of revelations.
Undated photos appear to show Mandelson in a T‑shirt and underwear beside a woman whose face was redacted by US authorities. Mandelson told the BBC he could not identify the woman or the location.
UK leader Starmer on Monday ordered an urgent inquiry into Mandelson's ties with Epstein.
Banking records cited in British media suggest Epstein transferred $75,000 to accounts linked to Mandelson in 2003 and 2004. He told the BBC he had no record or recollection of any payments.
In January, Mandelson apologised to Epstein's victims for his friendship with the late financier.
Uni drops US envoy's name
Queen's University Belfast in Northern Ireland on Monday said it was dropping the former US senator George Mitchell's name from one of its institutes over his links with Epstein.
Mitchell brokered the negotiations which led to the 1998 peace agreement ending three decades of conflict over British rule in Northern Ireland, and was chancellor of the prestigious university from 1999-2009.
The latest tranche of documents includes 339 references to Mitchell, who previously said he regrets having met and known Epstein and said he had no knowledge of any of his illegal actions.