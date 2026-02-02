The files contained references to numerous high-profile figures. Here are key details about the latest individuals mentioned, none of whom has been accused of wrongdoing:

Norway crown princess

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, whose name appears at least 1,000 times in the millions of freshly released documents, has apologised for her "embarrassing" friendship with Epstein.

In one email, Mette-Marit asked Epstein if it was "inappropriate for a mother to suggest two naked women carrying a surfboard for my 15 yr old son's wallpaper".

On Saturday, Mette-Marit said she "showed poor judgment and I deeply regret having had any contact with Epstein".

According to the palace, Mette-Marit had ceased contact with Epstein in 2014.

Britain's Andrew

Britain's former prince Andrew was again caught up in the scandal, with the latest release including undated photos of him kneeling on all fours over a woman lying on the floor.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Saturday that Andrew should testify in the US Congress about his ties to Epstein, as repeatedly demanded.

Last October, King Charles III stripped his brother of his royal titles and honours after the late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre alleged she was trafficked to have sex with Andrew three times, including twice when she was 17.

Ex-prince's ex-wife

Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson had previously avoided the worst of the fallout from the Epstein files, but Friday's release shines a new light on her ties to the financier.

One email shows her thanking him for being "the brother I have always wished for".

In another, she wrote: "urgently need 20,000 pounds for rent today... Any brainwaves?"

Ferguson said in a 2011 interview that she was cutting ties with Epstein, and has also called a £15,000 ($20,000) loan that she took from him to help pay off her debts a "gigantic error of judgement".

Slovakia's security adviser

The Slovakian government's national security adviser resigned over his links to Epstein, Prime Minister Robert Fico announced Sunday.