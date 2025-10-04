As the European Union pushes to fully sever its reliance on Russian energy and the administration of US President Donald Trump urges NATO members to abandon Russian oil, Hungary stands firm.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has long argued that Russian energy imports are indispensable for the country's economy and switching to fossil fuels sourced from elsewhere would cause an immediate economic collapse.

Orban, who has long had the friendliest ties to the Kremlin of any EU leader, has vigorously opposed the bloc's efforts to sanction Moscow after it attacked Ukraine in February 2022, and blasted attempts to hit Russia's energy revenues that help finance the war.

As the rest of Europe has weaned off Russian energy, Hungary has maintained, and even increased, its Russian imports, insisting no viable alternative exists.

But some energy experts — as well as Orban's critics, who see his commitment to Russian energy as a symptom of his affinity for President Vladimir Putin — say the Hungarian leader's position is more about politics than pipelines.

Orban warns economy would be ‘on its knees’

Hungary's leaders argue its landlocked geography in the heart of Central Europe make it dependent on Russian fossil fuels delivered by pipelines built while Hungary was under Soviet dominance.

With no alternative sources and infrastructure to bring oil and gas to Hungary, officials say, the country's economy would cease to function without Russian supplies.

“If Hungary is cut off from Russian oil and natural gas, then immediately, within a minute, Hungarian economic performance will drop by 4 percent,” Orban told state radio in September. “This would be catastrophic, the Hungarian economy would be on its knees.”

But Laszlo Miklos, a chemical engineer and energy industry analyst, told The Associated Press there was “no rational explanation” for Orban's government's reluctance to seek alternative fuel sources and ample infrastructure is already in place to supply Hungary with affordable, non-Russian oil and gas.

“Disconnection from Russian energy in an integrated European market should not be a problem, all conditions are there. It's the intention that is missing,” Miklos said.

Cutting off Russian imports, EU countries moved quickly to slash their imports of Russian oil and gas after Russia attacked Ukraine, instituting an embargo on Russian oil in 2022 and, this year, announcing a proposal to gradually stop the import of all Russian gas and oil into the bloc by the end of 2027.

The EU sought to deprive Putin of revenue that helps fuel the war, and it also granted a temporary exemption for supplies delivered by pipeline to three landlocked countries: the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.

That carve out, Miklos said, has allowed the Hungarian government and the national oil and gas conglomerate MOL to take in major windfall profits and deliver billions of dollars to Russia's budget.

Transitioning to a western route

The EU's push to cut Russia off from energy revenues has sparked fury from Hungary's leaders, who portray the steps as misguided and ideologically motivated.