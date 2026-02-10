Dutch police said on Tuesday they had arrested 15 people suspected of spreading Daesh propaganda on TikTok, accusing them of trying to "incite others to commit terrorist crimes".

Police launched a nationwide swoop on the suspects, aged between 16 and 53, after an investigation launched in August 2025.

Daesh propaganda, with Dutch subtitles, "included calls to join the fight", the public prosecution office (OM) said in a statement.

Some of the TikTok posts had been viewed more than 100,000 times, authorities added.

The 15 are suspected of "incitement to commit a terrorist offence, disseminating Daesh propaganda, and/or participating in a terrorist organisation", said the OM.