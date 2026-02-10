WORLD
Dutch police arrest 15 suspects over spreading 'Daesh propaganda'
Authorities say the suspects are accused of inciting terrorist offences, disseminating Daesh propaganda or participating in a terrorist organisation.
Authorities did not rule out further arrests from their investigation. / Reuters
Dutch police said on Tuesday they had arrested 15 people suspected of spreading Daesh propaganda on TikTok, accusing them of trying to "incite others to commit terrorist crimes".

Police launched a nationwide swoop on the suspects, aged between 16 and 53, after an investigation launched in August 2025.

Daesh propaganda, with Dutch subtitles, "included calls to join the fight", the public prosecution office (OM) said in a statement.

Some of the TikTok posts had been viewed more than 100,000 times, authorities added.

The 15 are suspected of "incitement to commit a terrorist offence, disseminating Daesh propaganda, and/or participating in a terrorist organisation", said the OM.

Another person, described as the "main suspect in the investigation", was already arrested in January, making 16 accused in total.

Three suspects are Dutch. Four suspects are minors.

"Glorifying and disseminating propaganda significantly undermines public safety," said the OM, recalling that publishing Daesh propaganda was a punishable offence.

Authorities did not rule out further arrests from their investigation.

SOURCE:AFP
