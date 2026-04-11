A senior Iranian source said on Saturday the US had agreed to release Iranian frozen assets held in Qatar and other foreign banks, welcoming the move as a sign of "seriousness" in reaching a deal with Washington in talks in Islamabad.

The source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters that unfreezing the assets was "directly linked to ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz", which is expected to be a key issue in the talks.

The senior source did not give a value for the assets that Washington had agreed to unfreeze.

A second Iranian source said the United States had agreed to release $6 billion of frozen Iranian funds held by Qatar.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related TRT World - Iran demands Lebanon truce, release of assets before talks with US

US denies unfreezing assets