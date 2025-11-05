EUROPE
Brussels Airport reopens after drone sightings halt flights
Drones have caused considerable disruption across Europe in recent months.
A police vehicle is parked outside the Brussels Airport after reports of a drone sighting, in Zaventem, Belgium, November 4, 2025. / Reuters
November 5, 2025

Brussels Airport, Belgium's busiest, reopened on Wednesday morning after drone sightings during the previous night had resulted in it being temporarily closed, although some flights remained disrupted, its website said.

A first batch of airplanes took off early Wednesday while others were delayed and a few were cancelled, the airport's online ledger showed.

The temporary air traffic suspension was a safety precaution.

“Just before eight o’clock (1900GMT), there was a report of a drone over the airport grounds," said Kurt Verwilligen, a spokesperson for Belgian air navigation and traffic service provider Skeyes, according to broadcaster RTL and the Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN) daily.

Skeyes had announced after around 30 minutes that air traffic had begun to resume.

Liege Airport had also announced its closure and the diversion of flights towards Maastricht following the presence of drones.

Meanwhile, citizens had reported six drones near Kleine-Brogel Air Base, while police were able to make two visual confirmations of drones, HLN said.

Belgium experienced similar sightings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Drones have caused considerable disruption across Europe in recent months.

In September, Copenhagen Airport was closed for four hours and Oslo Airport for three hours following drone sightings.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
