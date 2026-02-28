Iran came close to a deal and then backed off, US President Donald Trump claimed.

Speaking to Israeli channel N12 on late Saturday, Trump said that he understood Tehran didn't really want a deal.

The US president described his latest phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "good," and said they are on the same page.

Outlining several options for the US military action against Iran, Trump said that he could extend the military offensive and "take over everything," or end it in a few days, while warning Iranian officials that they would relaunch an attack if they rebuilt any nuclear weapons.

He also added that it would take "a few years" for Iran to recover from the latest round of attacks.