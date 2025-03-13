Israel has "systematically" destroyed sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities in Gaza while employing sexual, reproductive, and other forms of gender-based violence against Palestinians since October 2023, amounting to genocidal acts, according to a report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel.

Thursday’s report, based on evidence gathered by the commission, details an alarming rise in sexual and gender-based violence across the Occupied Palestinian Territory, calling it a strategic tool used by Israel to dominate and terrorise Palestinians.

"There is no escape from the conclusion that Israel has employed sexual and gender-based violence against Palestinians to terrorise them and perpetuate a system of oppression that undermines their right to self-determination," said Navi Pillay, chair of the commission.

The report highlights various forms of abuse, including forced public stripping, sexual harassment, threats of rape and sexual assault, which it describes as part of Israeli security forces’ standard operating procedures.

More severe violations, such as rape and violence to the genitals, were committed either under explicit orders or with implicit encouragement from Israel’s top civilian and military leadership, the report alleges.

The commission also found that Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank have committed sexual and gender-based crimes to instil fear and force Palestinian communities to flee, with little to no accountability from the Israeli justice system.

‘Genocidal acts’

Reacting to the report, Palestinian resistance group Hamas said that the UN inquiry confirmed Israel had committed "genocide and humanitarian" violations in the Palestinian territory during the war.

One of the most severe findings in the report is Israel’s systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities in Gaza.

The commission said Israeli forces have targeted maternity wards and Gaza’s only in-vitro fertility clinic while preventing humanitarian aid from reaching pregnant women and newborns.

These acts, the report said, amount to crimes against humanity, including extermination, by denying Palestinian women and girls access to reproductive healthcare.

"Israeli authorities have destroyed in part the reproductive capacity of the Palestinians in Gaza as a group, including by imposing measures intended to prevent births, one of the categories of genocidal acts in the Rome Statute and the Genocide Convention," the report said.

The commission also documented a sharp increase in female fatalities in Gaza, attributing the deaths to Israel’s strategy of targeting residential buildings and using heavy explosives in densely populated areas.

Women and girls, including maternity patients, have been among those directly targeted, acts that the commission said constitute "the crime against humanity of murder and the war crime of willful killing."