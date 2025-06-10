California Governor Gavin Newsom has accused President Donald Trump of seeking "civil war on the streets" amid a spiralling row over immigration protests in Los Angeles.

"He's not here for peacemaking, he's here for war. He wants a civil war on the streets," Newsom told Fox News on Monday.

In a statement on X, Newsom said he was informed that Trump was deploying 2,000 more Guard troops to Los Angeles.

"The first 2,000? Given no food or water. Only approx. 300 are deployed — the rest are sitting, unused, in federal buildings without orders," Newsom said. "This isn't about public safety. It’s about stroking a dangerous President's ego."

"This is Reckless. Pointless. And Disrespectful to our troops," he added.

After the announcement that 700 US Marines will be deployed to Los Angeles, Newsom said the deployment is "un-American."

"They shouldn't be deployed on American soil facing their own countrymen to fulfil the deranged fantasy of a dictatorial President," Newsom said on X.