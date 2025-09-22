The US President Donald Trump’s administration has introduced stringent new rules governing journalistic access to military information, and central to the new policies is a requirement that reporters agree not to publish any material without prior official clearance, the Intercept reported.

According to a memo circulated among news organisations and reported by The New York Times, journalists covering the Pentagon must now sign a pledge committing to disclose only authorised content.

The guidelines emphasise that all information, regardless of classification status, must receive approval from designated Pentagon authorities before publication.

Additionally, the US Department of Defense, now rebranded as the Department of War, also warns of penalties for reporters attempting to acquire classified or sensitive but unclassified data without permission, and any conduct perceived as jeopardising security or disrupting operations may also lead to sanctions.

The new directives further restrict journalists’ movement inside the Pentagon, limiting access to certain areas unless accompanied by authorised escorts, the New York Times (NYT) reported.

‘Badge protocols’

“The media does not govern the Pentagon, the people do,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared in a statement on X.

“Reporters must adhere to badge protocols and regulations or forfeit their access.”

These developments have sparked widespread backlash from major media outlets. Critics argue that the restrictions undermine the press’s role in providing independent scrutiny of the military’s actions, which are funded by taxpayers.

An NYT spokesperson condemned the policy as “a direct challenge to the constitutional guarantee of a free press in a democracy”, stressing the vital role journalists play in uncovering and conveying truthful information without censorship.