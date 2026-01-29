The acting head of the United States' cyber defence agency has uploaded sensitive government documents into a public version of ChatGPT, triggering internal cybersecurity warnings and a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) damage assessment, according to Politico.

The incident involved Madhu Gottumukkala, the interim director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), who uploaded contracting documents marked "for official use only" into the AI chatbot last summer.

The designation applies to information considered sensitive and not intended for public release, although the files were not classified, the officials said.

The uploads were flagged by CISA’s cybersecurity monitoring systems in August, triggering multiple automated alerts designed to prevent the unauthorised disclosure of government material.

Senior DHS officials later launched an internal review to assess whether the incident had compromised government security, according to the report.