1 min read
How many hours will Muslims fast this Ramadan?
The duration of daily fasting during Ramadan for over two billion Muslims around the world varies depending on location and time of year, ranging from around 12 hours to 16 hours.
00:00
How many hours will Muslims fast this Ramadan?
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Semih Genc / TRT World and Agencies
February 28, 2025

The duration of daily fasting during Ramadan for more than two billion Muslims around the world varies depending on location and time of year.

Countries at northern latitudes will observe the longest daily fasting periods — extending to around 16 hours by the end of the month of fasting — while countries near the equator will experience this year’s shortest fasting durations, typically around 12 hours.  

RECOMMENDED

The Islamic month of Ramadan — which is set to begin on March 1 in many parts of the globe after the sighting of the New Moon — is considered the holiest month of the year to Muslims, who abstain from eating and drinking from dawn until dusk for 29 to 30 days. The month of fasting is then followed by the Eid al Fitr celebration.

Explore
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report