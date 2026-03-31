The United Nations has harshly criticised the Israeli parliament's approval of a "cruel and discriminatory" new death penalty bill, warning that applying it in the occupied Palestinian territory "would constitute a war crime".

A spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that the world body stood "against the death penalty in all its aspects, wherever".

"The discriminatory nature of this particular law makes it particularly cruel and discriminatory, and we ask that the Israeli government rescind it and not implement it," Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

Under the new law, passed in parliament late on Monday, Palestinians in the occupied West Bank convicted by military courts of carrying out deadly attacks classified as "terrorism" will face the death penalty as a default sentence.

UN rights chief Volker Turk also called for the bill to be "promptly repealed", warning that it was "patently inconsistent with Israel's international law obligations".

Because Palestinians in the territory are automatically tried in Israeli military courts, the measure effectively creates a separate and harsher legal track.

In Israeli civilian courts, the law allows for either death or life imprisonment for those convicted of killing with the intent to harm the state.

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‘A war crime’