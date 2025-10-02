WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Demonstrators in several Latin American countries denounced Israel’s flotilla raid and called for an end to the Gaza blockade.
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Demonstrators demanded freedom for international volunteers detained by Israel. / AP
October 2, 2025

Thousands of people demonstrated in several Latin American cities on Wednesday over the Israeli Navy’s interception of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to break Israel's blockade of the enclave and deliver desperately needed aid.

Protests took place in Mexico City, Bogota, Buenos Aires and Montevideo, among other locations.

In Bogota, a group of demonstrators gathered in front of the National Business Association of Colombia (ANDI), which represents the country's private sector.

The location was chosen after the Global Movement to Gaza accused the organisation on its X account of having "direct ties to Israel's economic mission in Colombia." The association later issued a statement rejecting the accusation.

In Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires, hundreds of people participated in a protest, according to local media reports. Demonstrators denounced what they called an "assault by the Israeli occupation forces" and demanded an end to the genocide in Gaza.

“We are here today to demand the freedom of our comrades and the flotilla, and to ensure that humanitarian aid and food reach Gaza,” said a protester.

Protests also took place in Uruguay’s capital Montevideo, where activists chanted for Palestinian freedom and held signs calling for the imprisonment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

‘Illegally intercepted in international waters’

RECOMMENDED

The flotilla, consisting of more than 40 vessels and over 500 volunteers from around 40 countries, was intercepted on Wednesday by the Israeli Navy approximately 80 nautical miles (148 kilometres) from Gaza.

According to the flotilla’s organisers, nine of its vessels were intercepted and one was rammed while still in international waters.

Mexican demonstrators, meanwhile, gathered outside their country's Foreign Ministry in Mexico City, joining international pleas for the release of all members of the international flotilla, including seven Mexican nationals detained by Israeli forces.

Arlin Medrano and Sol Gonzalez, two Mexican women and crew members of the Adara, promptly reported the flotilla’s interception.

“If you're watching this video, it's because we were illegally intercepted in international waters by the Israeli occupation,” said Medrano in a video shared on social media.

David Pena, the legal representative of the Mexican delegation in the Global Sumud Flotilla, briefed protesters in Mexico City on the status of the detained crew members, confirming the detention of Medrano, Gonzalez and another crew member.

He added that Israel plans to charge the detainees with illegally trespassing into Israeli territory even though they were intercepted in international waters. He added that all those detained will be deported.

RelatedTRT World - Global condemnation against Israel's raid on Gaza aid flotilla, Hamas calls it 'piracy, terrorism'

SOURCE:aa
Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia