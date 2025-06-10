In pictures: Rally in solidarity with Los Angeles protests sweeps Austin, Texas
WORLD
1 min read
In pictures: Rally in solidarity with Los Angeles protests sweeps Austin, TexasProtesters take to streets of Austin, the state capital of Texas, in solidarity with anti-ICE demonstrators in Los Angeles, California.
Rally in solidarity with Los Angeles protests against federal immigration sweeps, in Austin / Reuters
June 10, 2025

Hundreds of protesters have held a largely peaceful march in Austin, capital of US state of Texas, on Monday evening, local media reported.

The rally was organised by the Austin chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

In Austin, Texas, police fired non-lethal munitions and detained several people as they clashed with a crowd of several hundred protesters.

Over a dozen protesters were arrested by Austin Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety officers, officials said.

Protests have also sprang up in at least nine other US cities, including New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco, according to local news reports.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
