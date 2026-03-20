TÜRKİYE
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Türkiye condemns Israel’s strikes on southern Syria as “dangerous escalation”
Foreign Ministry says attack constituted violation of international law and of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Türkiye condemns Israel’s strikes on southern Syria as “dangerous escalation”
The attack violated international law and Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,Turkish Foreign Ministry said. / Public domain
March 20, 2026

Türkiye has condemned Israel’s strike targeting military infrastructure in southern Syria, branding it a “dangerous escalation.”

In a statement on Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the attack violated international law and Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ministry called on the international community to assume responsibility to halt Israel’s attacks, stressing the importance of implementing the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

"Türkiye will continue, as it has done so far, to stand in solidarity with the Syrian government and its people in efforts to establish lasting stability and security in the country on the basis of Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty," it said.

Earlier, the Israeli army claimed that it had struck a command centre and weapons depots at military bases belonging to the Damascus administration in southern Syria.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry also condemned the Israeli attack targeting military infrastructure.

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