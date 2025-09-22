EUROPE
US, Ukraine, EU allies slam 'Russian provocation'; Moscow calls it 'Russophobic hysteria'
Estonia accused Moscow of sending three fighter jets into its airspace, prompting condemnation at the UN Security Council.
The debate came after Estonia accused three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets of entering its airspace for 12 minutes on Friday over the Gulf of Finland. / AP
September 22, 2025

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has pressed the UN Security Council to take tougher measures against what he called Russia’s “provocations,” citing recent drone and jet incidents across Eastern Europe.

“Russia wants to force everyone to play by its rules and impose the law of the jungle,” Sybiha told the council on Monday. “Our goal is the opposite. We must make Russia play by our rules—the rules accepted by everyone, called the UN Charter.”

The debate came after Estonia accused three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets of entering its airspace for 12 minutes on Friday over the Gulf of Finland.

Moscow denies airspace violation

Russia has denied the allegations, insisting its jets flew a routine route from Karelia to Kaliningrad “strictly in accordance with international airspace regulations.”

Moscow’s UN envoy Dmitry Polyansky dismissed the claims as “Russophobic hysteria from Tallinn.”

The United States condemned Moscow’s actions. “Just nine days ago, this council met to discuss Russia’s violation of Poland’s airspace with a large number of drones,” said newly appointed US envoy Mike Waltz.

“Instead of de-escalating, on September 19, Russia again violated NATO airspace when three armed military aircraft flew 10 nautical miles into Estonia, coming within 15 miles of its parliament.”

European members of the council echoed those concerns.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Russia’s behaviour “only strengthens our resolve and further intensifies our long-standing support for Ukraine, whatever threats are made.”

He urged Moscow to “step back” and warned, “We will not allow the unravelling of the European security architecture.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
