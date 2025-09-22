Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has pressed the UN Security Council to take tougher measures against what he called Russia’s “provocations,” citing recent drone and jet incidents across Eastern Europe.

“Russia wants to force everyone to play by its rules and impose the law of the jungle,” Sybiha told the council on Monday. “Our goal is the opposite. We must make Russia play by our rules—the rules accepted by everyone, called the UN Charter.”

The debate came after Estonia accused three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets of entering its airspace for 12 minutes on Friday over the Gulf of Finland.

Related TRT World - UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace

Moscow denies airspace violation

Russia has denied the allegations, insisting its jets flew a routine route from Karelia to Kaliningrad “strictly in accordance with international airspace regulations.”

Moscow’s UN envoy Dmitry Polyansky dismissed the claims as “Russophobic hysteria from Tallinn.”