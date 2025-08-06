The Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah has strongly condemned a cabinet decision to move toward a state monopoly on weapons, calling it a “grave sin” that directly serves Israel’s interests.

In a written statement on Wednesday, Hezbollah accused the government of acting under US diktats and vowed to treat the decision “as if it did not exist.”

The group said the move achieves “Israel’s interest in full” and is part of a foreign-driven agenda to weaken the “resistance”.

As a show of protest, Hezbollah confirmed that some ministers walked out of the cabinet session to express their rejection.

Despite its firm opposition, Hezbollah reiterated its readiness to engage in discussions on a unified national defence strategy and urged its supporters to remain patient amid rising political tensions.