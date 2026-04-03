Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on international health organisations and doctors worldwide to respond to what he described as a "crime against humanity" following attacks on medical facilities in Iran.

"What message does attacking hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and the Pasteur Institute (of Iran) as a medical research center in Iran convey?" Pezeshkian said on X on Thursday, referring to strikes that reportedly hit the Pasteur Institute of Iran in Tehran.

"As a specialist physician, I urge WHO, the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders and physicians worldwide to respond to this crime against humanity," he added.

Iranian authorities said earlier that air strikes had damaged the Pasteur Institute, a key medical research centre, warning that the attack poses risks to public health and international medical cooperation.