UNESCO’s decision to designate December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day has been hailed by scholars and leaders as a landmark moment—one that elevates the shared linguistic and civilizational heritage of Turkic-speaking people to formal international recognition.

Adopted at UNESCO’s 43rd General Conference in Samarkand, the resolution followed a joint initiative led by Türkiye, with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan as co-sponsors.

The measure was approved by 26 countries, reflecting what observers describe as an uncommon diplomatic alignment around culture and language rather than geopolitics alone.

“This day carries significance for the Turkic world across several key dimensions,” says Yasar Sari, an international relations scholar and Eurasian expert at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul, adding that the decision represents “a major diplomatic success achieved at the international level”.

The resolution signifies global recognition of the Turkic language family and its many branches “as a universal cultural value,” while also strengthening cooperation among Turkic states in education, science, arts, and cultural preservation, Sari says.

More than 200 million people speak Turkic languages across a vast geography extending from Central Asia to Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and the Middle East.

Yet both Sari and other scholars emphasise that their significance cannot be reduced to numbers alone.

The choice of December 15 is said to be symbolic.

On that date in 1893, the Danish linguist Wilhelm Thomsen deciphered the Orkhon Inscriptions .

Living expression of societies

Anchoring the observance to the Orkhon Inscriptions underscores Türkiye’s deep cultural and historical roots within the broader Turkic language family, Sari says, while also enhancing the global visibility of the Turkish language—an outcome he describes as “a significant step in Türkiye’s cultural diplomacy”.

These eighth-century monuments revealed the common roots of Turkic languages and marked the beginning of modern Turkic studies.

The inscriptions, regarded as the earliest known written records of Turkic, highlight a written tradition that lasts over 1,300 years.

The declaration is not viewed solely through the lens of history.

“I do not see World Turkic Language Family Day as a mere note on the calendar,” Basak Kuzakci, an assistant professor at Marmara University in Istanbul and a researcher on the Turkic world, tells TRT World.