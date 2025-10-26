US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that he anticipates that China will revive substantial purchases of US soybeans for several years and will delay its expanded licensing regime for rare earths by a year and re-examine it after two days of trade talks in Malaysia.

Bessent told the CBS program "Face the Nation" on Sunday that the soybean purchases would be substantial. Bessent said on ABC's "This Week" program that when President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping announce a trade deal next Thursday US soybean farmers "will feel very good about what's going on both for this season and the coming seasons for several years."

Bessent anticipated the agreement would defer China's expanded export controls on rare earth minerals and magnets and avoid a new 100 percent US tariff on Chinese goods threatened by Trump.

He said Trump and Xi would discuss soybean and agricultural purchases from American farmers, more balanced trade, and resolving the US fentanyl crisis, which was the basis of 20 percent US tariffs on Chinese goods.

Bessent also said on "Face the Nation" that the details for a deal to transfer ownership of Chinese short video app TikTok to US control were ironed out and that Trump and Xi would be able to "consummate" the transaction next week.

Trump arrived in Malaysia on Sunday for a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), his first stop in a five-day Asia tour that is expected to culminate in a face-to-face with Xi in South Korea on October 30.

After the talks, he struck a positive tone, saying: "I think we’re going to have a deal with China".

Trade truce