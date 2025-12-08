France on Monday began repatriating a 70-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to Mongolia, nearly a decade after the fossil was looted from the Gobi Desert and later intercepted by French customs.

The specimen, a rare Tarbosaurus baatar—the Asian cousin of the Tyrannosaurus rex—was confiscated in 2015 in the central French town of Gannat after being smuggled through South Korea. Public Accounts Minister Amelie de Montchalin is set to formally hand over the skeleton along with roughly 30 other fossils, including dinosaur eggs.

“This is an entire Tarbosaurus, estimated at around 700,000 euros when it was seized, but since then the market has exploded,” French customs official Sophie Hocquerelle told France 2, adding that its value may now be two to three times higher. She described the specimen as “an exceptional discovery.”