RSF attack on displacement camp kills dozens in Sudan's North Darfur
El Fasher Resistance Coordination Committee says the RSF attack was repelled.
Since April 15, 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 11, 2025

As many as 57 people have been killed in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Zamzam displacement camp in El Fasher, the capital of Sudan's North Darfur state, a committee said on Friday.

"The Rapid Support Forces attacked the Zamzam displacement camp from the southern and eastern directions early this morning, and the attack was repelled," said the El Fasher Resistance Coordination Committee in a statement.

Resistance committees and emergency rooms, formed largely after the outbreak of war in Sudan two years ago, are made up of volunteers who assist with emergency medical services, relief efforts and general care.

Since April 15, 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million others displaced across the country, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

The military reclaimed the capital Khartoum last month, but the civil war still continues.

SOURCE:AA
