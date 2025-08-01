Israel's intervention in Syria “complicates matters” and does not help the country's stability, according to Tom Barrack, the US special envoy for Syria and ambassador to Ankara.

During a Thursday US State Department briefing on Syria, Barrack said that they do not share a “common understanding” with Israel on this issue.

The US wants Syria to achieve stability and is working closely with both the Syrian government and neighbouring countries, particularly Türkiye, to this end, he said.

Asked if Israel's actions help the process in Syria, he indicated that such actions are not helpful, saying: “Does this complicate matters? Yes, it complicates matters.”

Barrack added, "In my opinion, Israel is not aggressive, but (its actions) are not helpful. They are not helping because we do not have a common understanding (on Syria)."

He said that they understand that Israel doesn’t want another threat between itself and Iran.