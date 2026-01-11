Syria’s Interior Ministry has said that its teams had dismantled explosive devices planted by the terrorist organisation YPG inside homes and along streets in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood of Aleppo, describing them as “prepared for terrorist use”.

A ministry statement said on Sunday that specialised teams conducting security sweeps in the area neutralised several explosive materials, including a vehicle rigged with mortar shells and a large number of suicide drones found inside civilian homes.

The teams also dismantled improvised explosive devices planted inside houses and on the edges of streets by YPG terrorists, it added.

The ministry stated that teams detected a booby-trapped rocket during field operations and handled it in accordance with approved technical procedures to ensure safe disposal.

The explosives and suicide drones were transferred to secure locations, while the booby-trapped rocket was detonated under direct supervision without causing casualties or material damage, it added.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the terror group PKK.

In its terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.