Newly released documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have drawn attention after an email referencing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared in the latest tranche of files published by the US Department of Justice, prompting a strong rebuttal from New Delhi.

According to the Jerusalem Post on Saturday, one email attributed to Epstein comments on Modi’s 2017 state visit to Israel, the first by an Indian prime minister to the country.

The email frames it as: “The Indian Prime Minister Modi took his (Epstein’s) advice and danced and sang in Israel for the benefit of the US president. They had met a few weeks ago. It worked.”

Indian authorities have categorically rejected any insinuation arising from the email.

New Delhi’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stressed that the only factual element referenced is Modi’s officially documented visit to Israel and dismissed the rest of the message as baseless.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the commentary as “trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal” that deserve “the utmost contempt,” adding that there is no evidence of any substantive interaction or advisory relationship between Modi and Epstein.

Opposition parties have nonetheless seized on the reference to demand clarification.

Rothschild

One document dated October 5, 2015, shows that Jeffrey Epstein, through his company Southern Trust Company Inc., signed a $25 million agreement with the Rothschild Group to provide risk analysis and algorithm-related services, according to records that have resurfaced publicly.



The document identifies the late convicted sex offender as president of Southern Trust Company Inc., a Virgin Islands-registered firm, and outlines a “Letter of Agreement” between the company and Edmond de Rothschild Holding S.A., represented by Ariane de Rothschild.



Southern Trust Company was to collaborate with the Rothschild Group on “risk analysis” and the “application and use of certain algorithms”, referred to collectively as “Specified Matters”.



The agreement states that, in consideration for the work, the Rothschild Group would pay Southern Trust Company $25 million.



