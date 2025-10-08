TÜRKİYE
Türkiye urges end to sanctions on Syria, calls for united action against terrorism
Fidan says Syria is fulfilling its responsibilities and the international community must now do the same, calling for the lifting of sanctions and coordinated efforts to address security challenges.
“Under the guise of fighting Daesh, the SDF pushes a divisive agenda and must stop this,” Türkiye’s FM says with his Syrian counterpart. / AA
October 8, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused the terror group SDF of pursuing divisive aims that threaten both Syria’s unity and Türkiye’s security.

At a joint press conference in Ankara with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al Shaibani on Wednesday, Fidan said Türkiye and Syria had held “comprehensive and frank discussions” covering recent Syrian elections, bilateral ties, and regional developments.

The Turkish foreign minister also said the Syrian government has shown the will to combat terrorism, calling the current moment “a great opportunity to tackle the security problems that couldn’t be resolved during the Assad regime.”

Fidan criticised the terror group SDF, accusing them of pursuing divisive goals that threaten the unity of Syria.

“The SDF has been trying to divide Syria; it’s high time they give up their nefarious goals,” he said, warning that any threat to Syria’s security also poses a threat to Türkiye.

Syria presses SDF

Al Shaibani called on the SDF to implement the March 10 agreement “without delay,” accusing the group of stalling measures vital to the country’s security and stability.

He said the group’s slow response is “hindering the interests of our people and obstructing counterterrorism efforts,” adding that the deal “remains only ink on paper” due to the SDF’s reluctance to take necessary steps.

RECOMMENDED

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the SDF into state institutions, stressing the country’s territorial integrity and rejecting any separatist designs. The group, however, has violated the agreement more than once.

Regional stability

Fidan described Israeli aggression against Syria as one of the most pressing issues facing Damascus, stressing that Türkiye condemns attacks that undermine regional stability.

Fidan noted that Syria’s engagement with international actors is strengthening, adding that the international community should reciprocate by ending its isolation of the country.

“Syria has been fulfilling its duties, and in return, the international community should also fulfil its duty towards Syria,” Fidan said. “All sanctions on the Syrian government and its representatives must be lifted as soon as possible.”

Türkiye, he said, would continue to assist Syria in addressing these challenges and urged the international community to extend its support.

The meeting in Ankara marks a new phase in the ongoing dialogue between Ankara and Damascus, with both sides expressing optimism about improving relations and addressing shared security concerns.

