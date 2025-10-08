Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused the terror group SDF of pursuing divisive aims that threaten both Syria’s unity and Türkiye’s security.

At a joint press conference in Ankara with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al Shaibani on Wednesday, Fidan said Türkiye and Syria had held “comprehensive and frank discussions” covering recent Syrian elections, bilateral ties, and regional developments.

The Turkish foreign minister also said the Syrian government has shown the will to combat terrorism, calling the current moment “a great opportunity to tackle the security problems that couldn’t be resolved during the Assad regime.”

Fidan criticised the terror group SDF, accusing them of pursuing divisive goals that threaten the unity of Syria.

“The SDF has been trying to divide Syria; it’s high time they give up their nefarious goals,” he said, warning that any threat to Syria’s security also poses a threat to Türkiye.

Syria presses SDF

Al Shaibani called on the SDF to implement the March 10 agreement “without delay,” accusing the group of stalling measures vital to the country’s security and stability.

He said the group’s slow response is “hindering the interests of our people and obstructing counterterrorism efforts,” adding that the deal “remains only ink on paper” due to the SDF’s reluctance to take necessary steps.