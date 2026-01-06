A Syrian soldier and two women have been killed and several others wounded on Tuesday in attacks by the SDF terrorist group in the northern city of Aleppo, local media reported.
The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said the drone strike hit military deployment sites near the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood, blaming the attack on the SDF.
The state-run Alikhbaria TV also reported that two women were killed and a child was injured in SDF shelling of residential buildings in the Al-Midan neighbourhood in the city.
The incident came a day after three soldiers were wounded in a similar drone attack in the same area.
No progress on talks for integration
The escalation follows stalled negotiations between Syrian authorities and SDF representatives.
State-run Alikhbariya TV reported that meetings held in Damascus on Sunday — including with SDF head Mazloum Abdi — failed to produce progress on implementing a March 10 agreement aimed at integrating the SDF into state institutions.
Syrian officials accuse the SDF of deliberately delaying the deal, which was signed by President Ahmed al Sharaa and reaffirmed Syria’s territorial unity while rejecting any form of partition.
Authorities say little has been done since to meet its terms.
Separately, clashes between government forces and the SDF in Aleppo city on Tuesday killed four people.
State television said two women were killed when residential buildings were hit, while SANA reported the death of a defence ministry member.
The violence underscores the fragility of recent efforts to ease tensions in northern Syria, where sporadic clashes and drone attacks have continued despite political talks.