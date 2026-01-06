A Syrian soldier and two women have been killed and several others wounded on Tuesday in attacks by the SDF terrorist group in the northern city of Aleppo, local media reported.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said the drone strike hit military deployment sites near the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood, blaming the attack on the SDF.

The state-run Alikhbaria TV also reported that two women were killed and a child was injured in SDF shelling of residential buildings in the Al-Midan neighbourhood in the city.

The incident came a day after three soldiers were wounded in a similar drone attack in the same area.

