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CAF strips Senegal of latest AFCON title, declares Morocco champions
Following a dramatic walk-off by Senegal in the January final, CAF rules the match a forfeit, recording a 3-0 victory in favour of the Moroccan side.
CAF strips Senegal of latest AFCON title, declares Morocco champions
Morocco handed 3-0 victory in AFCON final following Senegal walk-off / Reuters
20 hours ago

Morocco have been declared Africa Cup of Nations champions after their appeal to the Confederation of African Football's disciplinary committee over the result of January's final was upheld, African football's governing body said.

Morocco lost the match in Rabat 1-0 to Senegal after extra time, but not before Senegal had staged a walkoff after having a penalty awarded against them near the end of regulation time.

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The match resumed after the walkoff with Senegal scoring in extra time, but CAF's Appeal Board decided that Senegal had forfeited the match with the result now being recorded as 3–0 in favour of Morocco, whose initial protest was rejected.

RelatedTRT World - CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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