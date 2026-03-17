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Morocco have been declared Africa Cup of Nations champions after their appeal to the Confederation of African Football's disciplinary committee over the result of January's final was upheld, African football's governing body said.
Morocco lost the match in Rabat 1-0 to Senegal after extra time, but not before Senegal had staged a walkoff after having a penalty awarded against them near the end of regulation time.
The match resumed after the walkoff with Senegal scoring in extra time, but CAF's Appeal Board decided that Senegal had forfeited the match with the result now being recorded as 3–0 in favour of Morocco, whose initial protest was rejected.
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SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies