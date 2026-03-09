NATO air defence systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran and heading toward Türkiye, Turkish officials have said, marking the second such incident involving Iranian missiles entering Turkish airspace in the past week.

According to the Turkish Ministry of National Defence on Monday, the missile was detected over the eastern Mediterranean and shot down by allied air and missile defence systems.

Debris from the projectile fell in the Sahinbey District area of Gaziantep Province in southeastern Türkiye. Authorities said no casualties or injuries were reported.

Ankara warns against escalation

Burhanettin Duran, Türkiye’s Head of Communications, said the missile was “timely engaged and neutralised” by NATO defence assets as it approached Turkish territory.

He said government institutions closely monitored the incident from the first moment and activated necessary defence and security measures.