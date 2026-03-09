WAR ON IRAN
Allied air defences intercept a ballistic missile headed toward Gaziantep as Ankara warns against escalation and says its airspace protection is fully activated.
A second Iranian missile entering Turkish airspace in a week raises fears the widening Middle East conflict could spill into NATO territory. / TRT World
12 hours ago

NATO air defence systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran and heading toward Türkiye, Turkish officials have said, marking the second such incident involving Iranian missiles entering Turkish airspace in the past week.

According to the Turkish Ministry of National Defence on Monday, the missile was detected over the eastern Mediterranean and shot down by allied air and missile defence systems.

Debris from the projectile fell in the Sahinbey District area of Gaziantep Province in southeastern Türkiye. Authorities said no casualties or injuries were reported.

Ankara warns against escalation

Burhanettin Duran, Türkiye’s Head of Communications, said the missile was “timely engaged and neutralised” by NATO defence assets as it approached Turkish territory.

He said government institutions closely monitored the incident from the first moment and activated necessary defence and security measures.

“All relevant units, particularly the Ministry of National Defence, are acting in full coordination,” Duran said, stressing that the state’s capability and determination to protect Türkiye’s airspace and border security remain at the highest level.

Duran also warned against further escalation in the region, urging all sides — particularly Iran — to avoid actions that could endanger regional stability or put civilians at risk.

“It is of great importance that tensions in the region do not escalate further and that the conflict does not spread to a wider area,” he said.

He also called on citizens and media outlets to rely only on official statements and avoid spreading unverified information that could cause public panic or disinformation.

The interception follows another Iranian ballistic missile that entered Turkish airspace last week, underscoring concerns that the widening Middle East conflict could spill over into NATO territory.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
