Iran said Thursday that it will establish a new enrichment facility and replace first-generation centrifuges at the Fordow enrichment plant with advanced sixth-generation centrifuges, in response to a resolution by the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA) against Tehran.

In a joint statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Iran has “no choice but to respond” to the IAEA resolution accusing Tehran of “non-compliance.”

The statement said Iran’s nuclear agency issued the necessary instructions for the establishment of a new enrichment facility at a secure location.

Instructions have also been issued “for the replacement of first-generation centrifuges at the Shahid Dr. Ali Mohammadi (Fordow) enrichment plant with advanced sixth-generation machines,” it added.

The escalation comes after the UN nuclear watchdog’s board of governors on Thursday formally found Iran in breach of its nuclear obligations for the first time in 20 years.

Iran condemned the IAEA resolution as yet another “instrumental use of the Board for politically motivated purposes, devoid of any technical or legal basis.”

The resolution was pushed by the three European signatories of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – Germany, France, and the UK – and supported by the US.

“Although we consider the IAEA report to be entirely political and biased, these four countries have gone even further by drafting a resolution whose main contents contradict even the Director General's political report,” the Iranian statement read.

“Since these countries found no ambiguity in Iran’s current nuclear activities, they turned to claims dating back more than 25 years, attempting to revive some of those old allegations. This comes despite the fact that all past issues were officially closed under the IAEA’s November 2015 resolution.”

Iran warned that the latest resolution “severely undermined the credibility and integrity of the IAEA and has further exposed the political nature of this international organization,” which it said leaves Iran with the conclusion that “a policy of engagement and cooperation leads to adverse outcomes.”

On Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned European countries against the potential IAEA resolution.

In a post on X, the top diplomat said the resolution will "compel Iran to react strongly," adding that the "blame will solely and fully with malign actors who shatter their own relevance.”

The IAEA resolution comes amid indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, mediated by Oman.