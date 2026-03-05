At any moment, dozens of supertankers are parked in the Persian Gulf, waiting to pass through a maritime corridor so narrow that a speedboat could cross it in less than an hour.

Yet, through that same 33-kilometre gap, crude from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE flows steadily, maintaining supplies to energy markets from Tokyo to Rotterdam.

That corridor, the Strait of Hormuz, is by most measures the most significant stretch of water in the global economy.

And now Iran says it has closed it, with Tehran warning that any vessel attempting to pass will be attacked .

Oil markets reacted instantly, and the reason becomes clear once the figures are presented. About one-fifth of the world’s daily oil supply passes through the strait.

There are pipelines designed to bypass it, but they carry only a fraction of that volume, and no alternative route can handle flows on the same scale.

That is what makes the strait so crucial, according to Klaus Jurgens, a political analyst and communications strategist.

“Albeit being just under 50 kilometres wide, it accounts for around 20 percent of global crude oil trade, or roughly 20 million barrels per day as of 2024,” Jurgens tells TRT World.

“One could argue that the other 80 percent still exists, but we must consider that any destination suddenly faced with a 20 percent reduction in crude oil supply will see dramatic consequences.”

“Any such reduction will lead to price increases for individual citizens, businesses and entire economies, including where oil is used for heating.”

What does closure mean?

Energy analysts have long modelled scenarios where the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted , consistently ranking such a development among the most severe supply shocks the global economy could face.

The most immediate consequence would be a sharp rise in oil prices, which would quickly ripple through airline fuel surcharges, freight costs and ultimately consumer prices across a wide range of goods.

Economies in South and Southeast Asia, heavily reliant on imported energy, are likely to feel the impact first, although the pressure would not end there.

Manufacturing economies in Europe and Asia that depend on Gulf crude might face a different challenge: extended uncertainty that increases costs and deters investments throughout supply chains.

“This was already visible in Germany yesterday, where petrol prices at the pump in some regions surged to almost $2.20 per litre,” Jurgens says.

“Tankers using the Strait are not destined only for Europe, but to a large extent for China and India as well. The consequences will also be felt by oil producing Gulf states, as the Strait is their only maritime export route. Those shipments include LNG, with Qatar the main supplier; the country sends almost all of its LNG through the Strait.”

The result is a chain of consequences stemming from Gulf producers unable to export to motorists in Germany or manufacturing firms in Belgium, according to Jurgens, who also warned that higher inflation is the likely outcome.

The financial aspect is equally significant. War-risk insurance premiums on commercial tankers surged almost immediately after Tehran's announcement.

Shipping companies rarely send vessels into waters they cannot secure, meaning commercial traffic can slow down or halt even before any direct attack occurs.

That exactly represents what the Trump administration is attempting to oppose.