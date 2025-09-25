EUROPE
Germany pledges NATO action for Danish drone incursions, as Russia calls claims ‘staged provocation'
A series of drone incursions forced multiple Danish airports to close this week, with NATO allies warning of hybrid attacks while Moscow dismisses the claims as baseless.
Friedrich Merz accuses Moscow of conducting systematic violations of NATO airspace and warned that the alliance would not tolerate further aggression. / AA
September 25, 2025

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged that NATO allies will take “all necessary measures” to counter what he described as Russia’s escalating provocations, including airspace violations, drone incursions, and espionage against alliance members.

Speaking at a press conference in Weimar on Thursday, Merz accused Moscow of conducting systematic violations of NATO airspace and warned that the alliance would not tolerate further aggression. 

“We will not allow these violations to continue,” he said, noting he was in constant contact with Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Merz added that he had asked Pistorius to coordinate with counterparts in Poland, France, and the UK on a collective response.

NATO condemnation

The remarks came after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned Russia’s recent actions, calling them “dangerous escalations that risk miscalculation and endanger lives.” 

Following a North Atlantic Council meeting on Tuesday, Rutte stressed: “We stand ready and willing to continue to defend every inch of allied territory.”

Tensions rose further this week after a series of drone incidents in Denmark forced multiple airport closures.

Aalborg, Esbjerg, Sonderborg, Skrydstrup Air Base, and Billund airports all reported drone activity on Wednesday, prompting temporary shutdowns of their airspace. Copenhagen Airport had also been closed a day earlier, with police confirming at least 31 flights were redirected.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the incidents appeared “professional and systematic,” describing them as likely part of a hybrid attack, though he emphasised they posed no immediate military threat.

Moscow denies allegations

The Russian Embassy in Copenhagen dismissed allegations of involvement, calling them “absurd speculations” and a “staged provocation.”

On Telegram, the mission said Moscow “categorically rejects” any claims it was behind the drone activity.

The latest developments underscore mounting friction between Russia and NATO members, with European leaders warning of a deliberate campaign of hybrid tactics that test alliance responses while raising risks of further escalation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
