German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged that NATO allies will take “all necessary measures” to counter what he described as Russia’s escalating provocations, including airspace violations, drone incursions, and espionage against alliance members.

Speaking at a press conference in Weimar on Thursday, Merz accused Moscow of conducting systematic violations of NATO airspace and warned that the alliance would not tolerate further aggression.

“We will not allow these violations to continue,” he said, noting he was in constant contact with Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Merz added that he had asked Pistorius to coordinate with counterparts in Poland, France, and the UK on a collective response.

NATO condemnation

The remarks came after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned Russia’s recent actions, calling them “dangerous escalations that risk miscalculation and endanger lives.”

Following a North Atlantic Council meeting on Tuesday, Rutte stressed: “We stand ready and willing to continue to defend every inch of allied territory.”

Tensions rose further this week after a series of drone incidents in Denmark forced multiple airport closures.