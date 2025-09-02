President Xi Jinping has told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian that China supported Iran's right to civilian nuclear energy and opposed the use of force to resolve differences.

"The use of force is not the right way to resolve differences. Communication and dialogue are the right path to achieving lasting peace," Xi told Pezeshkian during talks in Beijing on Tuesday, according to a readout from state broadcaster CCTV.

China "respects Iran's rights to peaceful use of nuclear energy" and seeks a solution to the Iranian nuclear issue "that takes into account the legitimate concerns of all parties", he said.

China, a close partner of Iran and its largest trade partner, has said it opposes a move by France, Britain, and Germany that could reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

Those countries said on Thursday they had invoked the "snapback" mechanism, which initiates a 30-day process for reimposing sanctions on Iran.

SCO warns against efforts to ‘reinterpret’ UN resolution