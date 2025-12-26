WORLD
At least 150 feared dead after migrant ship sinks off Senegal: NGO
A boat reportedly carrying around 200 people was bound for Spain's Canary Islands, one of the world's deadliest migration routes.
In 2024, an estimated 9,757 people died attempting the journey, according to Walking Borders. / AP
December 26, 2025

More than 150 people are feared dead after a migrant ship bound for Spain’s Canary Islands capsized earlier this week, an NGO official has said.

“While we celebrate Christmas, hundreds of families are in mourning,” Helena Maleno Garzon, head of the NGO Caminando Fronteras, said on social media on Friday.

She estimated that at least 169 people died in the shipwreck off the coast of Senegal on Wednesday.

Senegalese daily Le Soleil reported that 30 survivors were identified, although the boat was carrying around 200 people. Twelve people have been confirmed dead, with several victims identified by relatives, it added.

One of the most dangerous migration routes

The vessel is believed to have departed from Diamniadio in the Saloum Islands on December 22.

Le Soleil reported that both of the ship’s engines failed, prompting the captain to intend to land on the nearest beach. He then called for a smaller canoe to flee, and several passengers tried to follow him. The resulting jostling in the water led to multiple drownings.

Senegalese authorities have opened an investigation into the tragedy, Le Soleil added.

The Canary Islands migrant route is considered one of the most dangerous in the world. In 2024, an estimated 9,757 people died attempting the journey, according to Walking Borders.

Spain’s interior ministry reported a sharp drop in migration this year compared with record levels in 2024. So far this year, the ministry has documented 17,555 maritime arrivals to the Canary Islands, compared with 43,737 during the same period last year.

SOURCE:AA
