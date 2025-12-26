More than 150 people are feared dead after a migrant ship bound for Spain’s Canary Islands capsized earlier this week, an NGO official has said.

“While we celebrate Christmas, hundreds of families are in mourning,” Helena Maleno Garzon, head of the NGO Caminando Fronteras, said on social media on Friday.

She estimated that at least 169 people died in the shipwreck off the coast of Senegal on Wednesday.

Senegalese daily Le Soleil reported that 30 survivors were identified, although the boat was carrying around 200 people. Twelve people have been confirmed dead, with several victims identified by relatives, it added.

One of the most dangerous migration routes