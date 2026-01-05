The worsening political fallout between India and Bangladesh has spilled decisively onto the cricket field, with Dhaka refusing to send its national team to India for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup — a move that threatens to redraw yet another major ICC tournament around regional fault lines.

Bangladesh's decision came after its star fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was abruptly released by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), following instructions from India's cricket board, the BCCI. The episode triggered a diplomatic and sporting backlash that now places the International Cricket Council (ICC) under fresh pressure to expand cricket's growing "hybrid model" in South Asia, which allows matches to be played at neutral venues.

After an emergency meeting on Sunday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said it had "formally requested" the ICC to shift all of Bangladesh's matches out of India, citing security concerns and government advice.

"The Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions," the BCB said in a statement. "In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh's matches to a venue outside India."

Bangladesh were scheduled to play three T20 World Cup matches in India, including fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai, with the tournament set to run from February 7 to March 8 and co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The decision was publicly endorsed by Bangladesh's Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul, who linked the move directly to India's domestic politics and cricket governance.

'Days of slavery are over'

"We welcome this decision taken in the context of the extreme communal policy of India's cricket board," Nazrul said, adding earlier that "the days of slavery are over".

Nazrul also ordered Bangladeshi broadcasters to explore blocking IPL coverage, saying, "We will not accept any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, cricketers and Bangladesh under any circumstances."

At the centre of the storm is Rahman, who was bought by KKR at the IPL auction in December for more than $1 million. The franchise, majority-owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, confirmed on Saturday that the Bangladesh pacer had been released.

"Mustafizur's release has been carried out following due process and consultations," KKR said.

But BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia acknowledged that, "considering recent developments", the franchise had been "advised to release" the 30-year-old bowler. The BCCI has not publicly explained what those developments were, nor why security concerns applied to one player but not an entire tournament.

A senior BCB official was blunt. "India said that they are unable to provide security for one player, so how can they give security for the whole team?" he told ESPNcricinfo.