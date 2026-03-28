TÜRKİYE
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Turkish President Erdogan officially welcomes Bosnian Presidency Chair Becirovic
President Erdogan hosts Bosnian Chairman Becirovic in Istanbul, reaffirming Türkiye’s firm support for Bosnia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against provocative rhetoric.
Turkish President Erdogan officially welcomes Bosnian Presidency Chair Becirovic
The welcoming ceremony took place at the Presidential Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul. / AA
11 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially welcomed Denis Becirovic, chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, during his visit to Türkiye with an official ceremony.

The welcoming ceremony took place at the Presidential Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul. The ceremony was followed by a bilateral meeting.

The parties discussed regional issues and relations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina, said a statement by the Presidency's Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan said during the meeting that Türkiye will continue to provide unconditional support for Bosnia and Herzegovina's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and constitutional order.

Stressing that the region has no tolerance for more adventurism, Erdogan said that provocative rhetoric targeting Bosnia and Herzegovina's unity will benefit no one.

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He underlined that it is now more important than ever for those who support Bosnia and Herzegovina's integrity to act in unity, adding that Türkiye views any fait accompli that would violate the vital interests of the Bosnians as unacceptable.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina presidency has three members: a Bosniak, a Croat, and a Serb.

Becirovic, the Bosniak member, took the presidency’s chair this month.

RelatedTRT World - Bosnia FM hails Türkiye as global superpower, cites stronger investment ties
SOURCE:AA
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