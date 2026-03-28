Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially welcomed Denis Becirovic, chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, during his visit to Türkiye with an official ceremony.

The welcoming ceremony took place at the Presidential Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul. The ceremony was followed by a bilateral meeting.

The parties discussed regional issues and relations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina, said a statement by the Presidency's Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan said during the meeting that Türkiye will continue to provide unconditional support for Bosnia and Herzegovina's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and constitutional order.

Stressing that the region has no tolerance for more adventurism, Erdogan said that provocative rhetoric targeting Bosnia and Herzegovina's unity will benefit no one.