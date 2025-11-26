AMERICAS
Thousands march in Venezuela against US ‘threats’ as Maduro mobilises militia
Demonstrators filled Caracas streets to reject US naval deployment and support Maduro, who has activated 4.5 million militia members and vowed to repel “any attack”.
People display a large Venezuela flag in a rally against a possible escalation of US actions, in Caracas, Venezuela, November 25, 2025. / Reuters
November 26, 2025

Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Venezuela to protest what they described as mounting US threats against the country and to voice support for President Nicolas Maduro.

In the capital Caracas, demonstrators filled streets on Tuesday during the “Flag and Sword March of Liberator Simon Bolivar”, carrying massive Venezuelan flags and condemning a US military buildup in the Caribbean.

Participants blasted the deployment as a “threat and attack,” while many marched with pictures of Maduro and chanted pro-government slogans.

Police officers, soldiers, militia members, and large numbers of civilians joined the march, which organisers said was intended to project unity against any potential US intervention.

Walking alongside demonstrators, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the Venezuelan people are growing “more united each day,” and are determined to defend their freedom.

Cabello warned that the country would protect itself with all available means, declaring: “In recent times, the threats of imperialism and the attacks by those who think they rule the world have increased. Their intention is to seize Venezuela’s natural resources.”

Venezuela is prepared to repel 'any attack'

The protest came just days after the US designated the Cartel de los Soles - a criminal network Washington claims is directed by Maduro and senior Venezuelan officials - as a foreign terrorist organisation.

The Venezuelan government condemned the move, calling it an attempt to manufacture a pretext for intervention.

US officials have also deployed the USS Gerald R Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, along with its strike group to the Latin American region, describing the action as part of international counternarcotics operations.

Maduro responded by announcing the mobilisation of 4.5 million militia members across the country, saying Venezuela is prepared to repel “any attack.”

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
