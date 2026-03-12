Iranian crude oil has continued to flow through the Strait of Hormuz at a near-normal pace even as Tehran-linked attacks on ships in the narrow waterway have decimated exports from other Gulf countries, a Reuters review of tanker tracking data showed.

Iran has exported about 13.7 million barrels of crude oil since Israel and the US launched attacks on the country on February 28, according to analysis from TankerTrackers.com, a maritime intelligence company that specialises in tracking the so-called shadow fleet, a network of vessels used to transport oil and gas from countries under Western sanctions.

Vessel tracking service Kpler pegged Iranian exports in the first 11 days of March even higher at about 16.5 million barrels.

Iran's retaliation to the Israeli and US attacks has included strikes on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and energy infrastructure across the Middle East, bringing non-Iranian vessel transits through the main gateway for much of Middle Eastern oil exports to a near standstill and forcing producers in the region to cut output.

Iran's ability to keep exporting oil without any reported interceptions contrasts sharply with what happened during the US military assault in Venezuela, which involved a naval blockade of the Latin American nation and seizures of vessels attempting to enter or exit Venezuelan waters.

"I'm surprised, given their successful seizures of Venezuela-related vessels this past December, that the US did not initiate a similar campaign prior to starting this conflict, or has not done so at this time," said David Tannenbaum, a director at consulting firm Blackstone Compliance Services.

However, US efforts to stop Iran-linked tankers could unleash more attacks on vessels passing the Strait of Hormuz, Next Barrel oil and shipping analyst Matias Togni said.

So long as Iran is moving its vessels through the region, Iran has an incentive to keep the Strait of Hormuz open at least to some degree, said James Lightbourn, shipping financier and founder of Cavalier Shipping, maritime investing and advisory business.

"If the US were seizing tankers, it would give Iran less to lose by shutting the strait entirely (such as with mines)," Lightbourn said.

US President Donald Trump's White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment on whether Washington plans any actions against Iranian oil exports.