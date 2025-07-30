The Russian Academy of Sciences has said that the Klyuchevskoy volcano began erupting after the morning earthquake.

According to reports from the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences on Wednesday, the volcano emitted a column of ash reaching three kilometres above sea level.

"Right now, Klyuchevskoy volcano is erupting," it said.

Ash clouds have extended eastwards, covering distances of up to 58 kilometres.

On Wednesday, Kamchatka experienced its strongest earthquake since 1952, with a magnitude of 8.8.

Tsunami warnings have been issued, urging residents to stay away from shorelines in hazardous zones.

The governments of two regions – Kamchatka and Sakhalin Oblast – declared a state of emergency.