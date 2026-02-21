Syrian-Palestinian filmmaker Abdallah Al-Khatib used his acceptance speech at the Berlinale film awards ceremony to make a solidarity statement in support of the Palestinian liberation struggle.

“We will remember everyone who stood with us, and we will remember everyone who stood against us, against our right to live with dignity, or those who chose to be silent. Free Palestine from now until the end of the world,” he told the audience in Berlin on Saturday after his film “Chronicles From the Siege", which tells the story of people trying to survive occupation, was named Best First Feature.

He accused the German government of being “a partner in the genocide in Gaza by Israel.”

Al-Khatib, who brought a Palestinian flag onto the stage, said that one day there would be “a great film festival in Gaza” dedicated to all oppressed people in the world.

Earlier, Lebanese filmmaker Marie-Rose Osta, who won the Golden Bear for best short film, had also criticised Israel's genocide on stage.

“In reality, children in Gaza, in all of Palestine, and in Lebanon do not have superpowers to protect them from Israeli bombs. No child should need superpowers to survive a genocide empowered by veto powers and the collapse of international law," she said in her acceptance speech.

“The ceasefire continues to be violated by Israel both in Gaza and Lebanon,” Osta added.