Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has expressed concern that a US-backed Gaza peace plan promoted by US President Donald Trump could mask uncontrolled "experiments" on the occupied territory.

Commenting on the recent vote on Trump's plan in the UN Security Council, Zakharova noted that the document was adopted with 13 votes in favour while Russia and China abstained.

"We hope that this decision will not become a facade for uncontrolled experiments on occupied Palestinian territory, transforming into a final verdict on the legitimate rights of Palestinians to self-determination, Israeli hopes for security, and peaceful coexistence in the region," she said on Thursday.

The core of the document involves establishing a so-called Board of Peace to manage Gaza that would be chaired by Trump and could include other, in his words, "authoritative and respected global leaders."

The board is empowered to deploy an International Stabilisation Force that would operate in close consultation and cooperation with Israel and Egypt. Its mandate includes peace enforcement functions such as the demilitarisation of the enclave and the disarmament of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Contradictons to ‘the spirit of genuine peacemaking’