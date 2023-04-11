The Kremlin has said that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich had "violated Russian law" and been caught "red-handed", after the US State Department officially designated him as having been "wrongfully detained" by Russia.

Asked about the US move on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated Russia's position that Gershkovich broke the law.

"I don't understand what kind of innovations this new regime is introducing. As for what it means, I don't know," Peskov said of the designation.

He said Gershkovich had "been caught red-handed and violated the laws of the Russian Federation", before adding: "This is what he's suspected of, but of course, the court will make a decision".

Russia has presented no evidence to support the case against Gershkovich, which is proceeding in secret because Russia says the case materials are confidential.

