Information is still coming in from Thursday afternoon’s car-ramming attack in a busy district of of Barcelona, the capital of Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia. Some details remain sketchy as Spanish authorities continue to work arduously to determine what exactly happened.

Here’s what we know so far about the incident:

- Reports of a minibus swerving into a crowd of pedestrians in Barcelona’s bustling Las Ramblas districtemerged at around 17:30 GMT. - So far local authorities have confirmed thedeath toll at 13, but this figure could rise. - Around100 people were injuredin the incident, 15 of whom are in critical condition. - Local police have confirmed the incident as aterror attack, and Daesh has claimed responsibility.

- Contrary to local reports, police said there was no hostage situationin a Turkish restaurant following the car-ramming incident. - Police said theyarrested two suspects linked to the incident – one in the town of Ripoll, north of Barcelona, and one in the town of Alcanar, southwest of Barcelona.

- The arrested suspects have only been identified as a Moroccan and a Spaniard from Spain’s North African enclave of Melilla.

- Police have said that a house explosion in Alcanar that killed one person earlier in the day was linked to the car-ramming incident. A police source told Reuters that explosives were being prepared in the house.