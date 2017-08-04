Long-simmering tensions between Germany's far-right and Muslim minority have taken a dangerous turn. The country is seeing an increase in hate crimes against Muslims. Prior to 2017, German authorities labelled attacks against Muslims under the generic category of racism, but now they are recorded as "anti-Islamic" offences. In the first quarter of 2017, 208 crimes against Muslims were registered across the country.

Taner Aksoy tells TRT World that resentment against Muslims has existed in Germany for several decades, taking various forms. A managing director at FAIR International, a Cologne-based non-profit that focuses on social injustice and racism, Aksoy says Muslim shaming is now getting normalised in society, putting the entire community at risk.

When did anti-Muslim sentiment start gripping Germany?

TANER AKSOY: Resentment against Muslims has always existed. Previously, it was just "xenophobia." Anti-Muslim racism did not arise suddenly (overnight). Rather, a transformation has taken place in the debate about migrants. After the turn of the millennium, the national debate shifted from ethnic issues to religion. Turks and Arabs are now seen as Muslims. Over the past few years, an anti-Islamic attitude has emerged worldwide, reinforced by certain global events: attacks carried out in the name of Islam; the negative portrayal of Islam in the media; the rise of a "new right-wing" movement across Germany; anti-Muslim campaigns have hit the streets and all this feeds Islamophobia in Germany.

What led to this sentiment? Is there any politics behind this anger?

TA: Muslims were framed in stereotypes such as "terrorists" and "uncivilized." And Islam was defined as an ideology incompatible with Western values. The conservative and right-wing populist parties fuel this narrative. For example, after the attack in Madrid in 2004, mosques were put under surveillance in Germany even though the attacks had no links with them.

Such measures put Muslims under general suspicion. Statements by politicians such as "Muslims belong to Germany, but Islam does not trigger a sense of us and them" within the society. Also negatively and unilaterally, the wearing of headscarves in public was debated, questioning the fundamental human rights.

There is a spike in violence against Muslims in Germany. Could you explain why this sudden uptick has happened?

TA: The one-sided media coverage was often used by racist and right-wing populist leaders in street demonstrations to spread negative attitude towards Islam.

One example is PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West), which carried out so-called Montagsmärschen (Monday rallies) to suggest Islam posed danger to Western culture.

This movement does not shy away from providing space to known racists in their demonstrations and events.

In the further course, this anti-Islamist attitude was used by the far-right political parties such as Alternative for Germany (AFD) to gain electoral leverage, taking it to several regional parliaments in Germany.

Therefore, the anti-Islamic sentiment in Germany has been normalised both in public and private spaces.