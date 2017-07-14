1. Kidnapped and forced into slavery

Hundreds of thousands of people from central and western Africa were enslaved and transported to the New World in dire circumstances in cargo ships between the mid 17th century and 1860.

Slave trade companies kidnapped people from their native lands. Most slaves were transported in cargo ships and chained to plank beds with little room to move. Profits came first, so the traders packed the ships to the gills, and didn't provide even basic necessities.

Around 388,000 Africans arrived in the United States during that period, according to the New York Public Library.

But more than 83,000 did not survive the journey. They died during the Middle Passage, or the crossing from Africa to the Americas through the Atlantic.

2. Seen as property

Enslaved Africans were hired, sold and bought like cattle, regardless of their age,sex or marital status.

3. Families torn apart

Enslaved families were not necessarily sold to the same owner. The death of an owner or bankruptcy, in particular, could lead to families being split up and sold to different masters.

"I never knew a whole family to live together till all were grown up in my life. There is almost always, in every family, someone or more keen and bright, or else sullen and stubborn slave, whose influence they are afraid of one the rest of the family, and such a one must take a walking ticket to the south," an ex-slave Lewis Clarke wrote in his book Narrative of the Sufferings of Lewis Clarke.

4. Cruel punishments meted

The treatment of slaves was generally brutal and degrading, and designed to break their spirit and enforce obedience. Literacy was discouraged or banned to stop any possible escape or rebellion attempts.