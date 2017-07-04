"Are you a member of khizbollah?" she asked, "no," I answered.

"Are any of your family members or friends supporters of khizbollah?", again I answered, "no."

Nine hours of sporadic questioning, and all because I said I was visiting a friend in Ramallah instead of Jerusalem; my American passport did nothing for me.

The assumption I had, on my first and only visit to my homeland, was that my white skin, strong command of English, postgraduate education, and, most importantly, my American passport, would allow me to prance across the Jordan-Israel-West Bank border. I was wrong, all because of a nondescript Lebanese stamp on the corner of one of my passport pages.

And so the inquisition began: name, mobile number, marital status, political affiliation, residency card, profession, travel history, Facebook profile (a questionable cover photo: the back of a pickup truck with a bumper sticker, written in Arabic, reading ‘kiss the boo boo'), name of employer, address, future plans; How many babies do you want to have, Nadine?

The officers took turns and the fluency of their English varied. I suspected that one or two of the officers were in training but I couldn't be certain; at any rate, I was their practice. After the first hour of a very boring round of questions and answers, the border control officers upped their game.

"Where was your father born?", "Gaza", I answered – there is little point attempting to lie to an Israeli immigration officer.

"And your mother?", "Hebron," I said.

Naturally, this piqued their suspicion of me. What is a young Palestinian woman doing going into Palestine on her own? They returned to their private office and I sat and waited another hour or so while the background check was underway.

My father's birthplace is a very contentious place, they wanted the whole story. And so, what choice was left then to divulge my cloudy family history and expose my fractured identity.

"My father was born in Gaza and lived there for a few years, they left through Egypt in 1959 to Lebanon. They took the Lebanese nationality courtesy of my grandfather's attempts negotiating with the authorities. It helped that they were Christian, the Lebanese didn't have a problem with that."

And the Muslims, particularly the Sunni Muslims, were not so lucky, I thought to myself.

"It is terrible what they do to the Christians in the Arab world," another fresh faced officer said to me.

One of many antagonising attempts, which failed, I smiled, "It is terrible what is done to every Arab in the Arab world," I replied.